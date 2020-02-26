Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. The company had a trading volume of 165,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

