Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 14,623 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 17,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of COR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $99.94 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

