Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 967 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $268.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

