Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 259,788 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. 16,423,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,625,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $562.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

