Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. 205,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,341. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

