Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,905. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

