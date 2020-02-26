Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Outfront Media worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 128.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after buying an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Outfront Media by 701.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 716,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 237,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

