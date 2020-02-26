Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after purchasing an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,828. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

