Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $17,948,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 560,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,117. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

