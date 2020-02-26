Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after acquiring an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 1,108,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

