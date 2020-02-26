Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $305.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

