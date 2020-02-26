Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $15.05 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.20.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.16. 1,934,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,552. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day moving average of $306.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

