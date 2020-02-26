Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. 449,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,169. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

