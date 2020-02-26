Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FIL Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 540,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

