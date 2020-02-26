Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $246.20. 113,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,004. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.77 and a 200-day moving average of $259.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

