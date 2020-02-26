Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.89. 198,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,487. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.