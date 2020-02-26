Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $152.19. 3,194,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.31 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

