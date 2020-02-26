Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of MET traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 935,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,199. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

