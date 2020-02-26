Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of GDS worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in GDS by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GDS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in GDS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

