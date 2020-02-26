Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,898 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,106,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,548. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

