Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 141,620 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Switch worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,016,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,187 shares of company stock worth $3,381,436. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

