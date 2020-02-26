Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,722 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of GS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.77. 534,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,305. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.57.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

