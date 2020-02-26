Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,146 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

KO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,455,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

