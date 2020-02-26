Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,979 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 209,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

