Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,154 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.32. 72,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,724. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

