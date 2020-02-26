Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,690 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. 3,906,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,368. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

