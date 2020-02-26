Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $734,890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 590,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

