Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

American Tower stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

