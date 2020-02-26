Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 203,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 5,290,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.