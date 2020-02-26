Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. 276,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

