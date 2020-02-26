Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 2,191,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,416. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.37.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

