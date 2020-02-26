Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,720 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,970. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.