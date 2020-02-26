Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 140,854 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,854 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

