Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 42,114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42,114 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.24. 8,866,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,166. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $392.95. The company has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

