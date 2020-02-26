PAL Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1,665.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, DOBI trade and CoinBene. PAL Network has a market cap of $235,735.00 and $1,665.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.67 or 0.02513381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00123718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network.

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bilaxy, DDEX, CPDAX and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

