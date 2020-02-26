Pandacoin (PND) Market Capitalization Achieves $925,590.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $925,590.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

