Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

