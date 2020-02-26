Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 11,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,230. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

