Paracle Advisors LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

VSS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

