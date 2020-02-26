Paracle Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.