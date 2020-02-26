Paracle Advisors LLC Buys 7,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,320,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.