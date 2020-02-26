Paracle Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 22,632,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,543,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.