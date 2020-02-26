Paracle Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 398,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,616,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 31,324,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

