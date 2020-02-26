Paracle Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,462,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000.

VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,160. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

