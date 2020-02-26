Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paracle Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 574,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.