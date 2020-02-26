Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,416. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

