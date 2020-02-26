Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,549. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

