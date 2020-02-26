Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. Paragon has a market capitalization of $528,870.00 and $1.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.