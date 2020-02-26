Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 3,377,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,510. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

