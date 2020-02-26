Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

